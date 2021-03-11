Man dead, 3 injured after boat catches fire at Lake Pleasant

Officials say crews responded to the fire at dock four just after 4 p.m.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A man is dead and three other people are injured after a boat caught fire at Lake Pleasant Tuesday night.

Peoria police and fire crews responded to the fire at dock four just after 4 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they found the man deceased inside the boat.

Police said three people who tried to put the fire out were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

The victim is not being identified at this time.

