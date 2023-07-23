Ohio man dies after cliff jumping at Lake Powell

The sheriff's office said witnesses reported seeing a person cliff-jump from approximately 50 feet who then failed to resurface.

KANE COUNTY, Utah — An Ohio man was killed in a cliff-jumping incident at Lake Powell on Thursday, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before noon, the Glen Canyon Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a possible cliff-jumping fatality approximately a quarter mile south of Buoy 89 within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

The sheriff's office said witnesses reported seeing a person cliff-jump from approximately 50 feet who then failed to resurface. On Friday, the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team used a side scan sonar to locate the victim and divers recovered his body, KCSO said.

The victim has been identified as Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender, a 36-year-old from Cincinnati.

Buoy 89 is located in Kane County, Utah about 89 miles from the Glen Canyon Dam.

