WALKER, Ariz. - Residents of Walker, Arizona are free to return home after fire crews said a 2-acre house fire is under control.

A mandatory evacuation was issued Wednesday morning for residents located off Bluff Road east of Poachers Way and was lifted just before 2:30 p.m.

The fire has been officially named the Bluff Fire. Forest officials said the fire began as a home fire then spread two acres around the home.

YCSO said only one home was damaged.

A shelter was set up at Yavapai College in Prescott but closed when the evacuations were lifted.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2018 KPNX