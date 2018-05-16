WALKER, Ariz. - A mandatory evacuation has been issued for some residents of Walker, Arizona as a fire burns in the area.

The evacuation was issued for residents located off Bluff Road east of Poachers Way in Walker, according to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Forest officials said the fire began as a home fire then spread two acres around the home. Firefighters say the fire is 25 percent contained.

YCSO said one structure has been burned.

A shelter has been set up at Yavapai College in Prescott.

