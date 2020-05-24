High Pollution Advisory issued for Phoenix area through Memorial Day weekend

People should limit their outdoor activity while the advisory is in effect, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality said.

PHOENIX — A High Pollution Advisory (HPA) has been issued for the Phoenix area through Memorial Day, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) said.

People, especially those most vulnerable, should limit their outdoor activity while the HPA is in effect, the ADEQ said. Those most vulnerable include children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors, people with heart or lung disease, and those suffering from asthma and bronchitis.

Those who are most vulnerable may experience an increase in the number and severity of asthma attacks, aggravation of bronchitis or other lung diseases, or a reduction in the body's ability to fight infection, officials said. Symptoms include itchy eyes, nose, and throat, as well as coughing, shortness of breath, and chest pain.

The HPA was listed specifically for ground-level ozone, which occurs when pollutants from vehicles, power plants, and products react in sunlight, officials said. The advisory is being put into effect as there is a heightened level of vehicle travel during the holiday weekend.

ADEQ recommended individuals take steps to help reduce the ground-level ozone, including:

driving as little as possible

re-fueling vehicles in the evening

avoid waiting in long drive-thru lines

delay big painting projects and use water-based paints

properly sealing household cleaners, chemicals, and other solvents

You can learn more about Arizona's air quality here.

