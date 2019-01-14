PHOENIX — Officials have released the names of the woman who died and man who was critically injured in a plane crash near Kingman.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Heidi Sue Dowland died at the scene of the crash Sunday. Christopher Adam Anderson, 43, was hospitalized in serious condition. Both Dowland and Anderson were from Prescott Valley.

The plane crash happened Sunday just before noon in the Hualapai Mountain Park near Kingman. According to MCSO, Anderson was able to contact a citizen nearby and get help.

He was transported to the Kingman Regional Medical Center then later to a Las Vegas hospital where he remains in critical condition, MCSO said.

According to the sheriff's office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct the investigation.