TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they found more than $10,000 worth of fentanyl on a Tucson man, Wednesday.

According to CBP, Port of Nogales officers searched an 18-year-old man at the Morley Pedestrian Crossing while he tried to enter the U.S. from Mexico. During the inspection, officers discovered the man had a package of fentanyl hidden in his groin area.

Officers took the drugs and arrested the man, authorities say. He was turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigation and Drug Enforcement Agency.

CBP routinely conducts searches of people, vehicles and goods entering the United States. Officers enforce drug, immigration and trade laws near the border.