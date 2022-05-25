Officer injured, man arrested after standoff in north Phoenix

Jose Samaniego Chacon, Jr. faces a number of charges connected to the incident, including 17 charges for firing at officers.

PHOENIX — New details are beginning to emerge into what started as a wild shootout and standoff between a man and Phoenix police Tuesday night.

Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department announced the arrest of 25-year-old Jose Samaniego Chacon, Jr.

Chacon, Jr. faces several charges connected to the incident, including 17 charges for firing at officers.

Phoenix police said the incident started Tuesday around 3 p.m. near 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive.

Investigators say Chacon, Jr. tried to steal a car. An officer in the area witnessed what happened and started chasing Chacon.

Officers said Chacon, Jr. then broke into a home and began firing multiple rounds at police.

"We've identified 17 officers that were shot at," said Phoenix Police Sergeant Andy Williams.

Police said a Phoenix lieutenant was hit by shrapnel in the incident but is expected to be ok.

Williams said at least three officers returned fire at Chacon, Jr., but the investigation could reveal a higher number.

At this time, it's still unknown how many rounds officers fired in return

Police were able to get Chacon, Jr. into custody Tuesday evening around 7 p.m.

"Several hours passed. Eventually, that suspect did indicate that he wished to surrender. He exited the residence and then was taken into custody," said Williams.

12 News did talk to the homeowner who had his home broken into by Chacon, Jr., but he did not want to comment.

Friends of that homeowner tell 12 News, that the family was not home at the time, but they watched the scene from cameras inside their home.

Police also confirmed they are looking into whether Chacon, Jr. used the homeowner's guns to fire at officers

Authorities said Chacon, Jr. is behind bars at the Maricopa County Jail and faces nearly two dozen charges connected to the incident

