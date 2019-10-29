PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A woman who worked as the office manager in Prescott was formally accused of embezzlement of over $300,000 from her employer in Prescott, the Attorney General’s office said.

Terry Lynn Rolston, 59, of Surprise worked as the office manager at Orthopedic Specialists of Central Arizona for more than 11 years, the AG’s office said.

Rolston was indicted on two counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices, two counts of theft, one count of computer tampering and multiple counts of forgery, the AG’s office said.

The AG’s office said Assistant Attorney General Cynthia Giltner is prosecuting this case thought the Attorney General’s Northern Arizona Office in Prescott.

OTHER STORIES PEOPLE ARE READING TODAY:

• How adoption in the Marshall Islands differs from adoption in the US

• Say goodbye to 'UA,' the University of Arizona is changing the way it refers to itself

• Forest officials seeking return of 1-ton 'Wizard Rock' that disappeared south of Prescott