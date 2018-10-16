FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Snowplows were clearing highways in high country in northern and eastern Arizona on Tuesday as a winter weather advisory remained in effect through noon for elevations over 6,500 feet.

The National Weather Service said drivers should plan on slippery road conditions due to rain and snow expected to continue through Tuesday morning.

Wet snow falling on SR 260 at Show Low or maybe Snow Low this morning. #aztraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/wHOolaga5k — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 16, 2018

The weather service predicted general snow accumulations of 3 inches to 6 inches in east Flagstaff and 2 inches to 4 inches in Forest Lakes.

The Grand Canyon National Park said roads were icy and visibility was poor Tuesday morning. The North Rim Cape Royal and Point Imperial roads were closed due to the snow.

A Winter Storm with falling snow is in progress here on the South Rim at 9 am, Tuesday, October 16, 2018. Roads are icy and visibility is poor. If you are driving please slow down. #GrandCanyon #Arizona #Storm #AZWX Image description: slowly driving through fog on an icy road pic.twitter.com/D3ArdPt32o — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) October 16, 2018

According to the weather service, some areas could have as much as 8 inches of snow.

