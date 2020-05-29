A Bullhead City police spokeswoman says the initial call reported a weapons offense Thursday evening, but it does not appear the window was struck by gunfire.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Police say an unknown object broke through a window at a Republican Party office in northwestern Arizona while six people were inside.

A Bullhead City police spokeswoman says the initial call reported a weapons offense Thursday evening, but it does not appear the window was struck by gunfire.

Six people were inside.

A spokeswoman for Donald Trump's campaign says volunteers were hosting an online organizing event.

No one was hurt.