BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Police say an unknown object broke through a window at a Republican Party office in northwestern Arizona while six people were inside.
A Bullhead City police spokeswoman says the initial call reported a weapons offense Thursday evening, but it does not appear the window was struck by gunfire.
Six people were inside.
A spokeswoman for Donald Trump's campaign says volunteers were hosting an online organizing event.
No one was hurt.
Police say no one was seen fleeing the area and no arrests have been made.