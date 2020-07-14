Some unemployment benefit cardholder accounts wrongly closed due to alleged fraud

Several online communities indicated many people had accounts closed due to the error.

ARIZONA, USA — Multiple people who received Unemployment Insurance benefits reportedly had their card accounts closed on Saturday, the Arizona Department of Economic Security said Monday.

The wrongful closure of the card accounts was allegedly due to sweeping fraud detection and prevention methods, DES said in a tweet on Monday.

"Whenever additional fraud detection and prevention measures are put into place, there will be a small portion of individuals eligible for benefits who may be impacted by these measures," DES said.

Any impacted cardholder has to contact DES directly to prove their account isn't fraudulent in order to get their funds back, according to the DES tweets.

As part of its increased fraud detection efforts, DES closed accounts with suspicious account information and activity located out of state. The majority of claims identified are believed to be fraudulent. — AzDES (@ArizonaDES) July 13, 2020

Impacted cardholders who believe they are eligible for benefits should contact DES directly at AZUIFraud@azdes.gov. Once a case is validated as not being fraudulent, a new card will be issued to the claimant and the funds will be reloaded. — AzDES (@ArizonaDES) July 13, 2020

A number of the "small portion of individuals" that DES references appear to have started a Facebook group called Arizonans vs DES Class Action page.

Another person made a post about Arizona on the r/Unemployment subreddit on the Reddit website, saying that their card account was also closed with all money being withdrawn. Many people responded, saying the same happened to them.

The department has not reported the exact number of accounts that were wrongfully closed.