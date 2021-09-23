x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

One dead, another injured in plane crash near Page

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that they are investigating the crash that happened Wednesday night.
Credit: 12 News
Stay with 12 News and 12News.com for updates.

PAGE, Ariz. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating a plane crash near Page that happened Wednesday night.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to 12 News that the pilot of the plane died and the lone passenger was taken to a local hospital. The plane crashed in a remote area near Paria Plateau.

 The plane was headed to Page Municipal Airport before it crashed, the FAA said.

NTSB tweeted that the plane that crashed was a PA-28R-200 aircraft.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) lists the PA-28R-200 as a Piper Arrow, which is designed to be a plane for pilots in training looking to get ready to transition away from trainer planes.

"The Arrow may be a good choice for a pilot with little complex aircraft experience or one who does not fly often," AOPA's website said. "It was designed to be an easy step up for pilots transitioning from a trainer to a single with retractable landing gear and controllable-pitch propeller."

Authorities have not yet released the following information:

  • The identity of the pilot and the other passenger
  • The events leading up to the crash
  • The cause of the crash

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona News

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

   

Related Articles