One dead, another injured in plane crash near Page

PAGE, Ariz. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating a plane crash near Page that happened Wednesday night.
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to 12 News that the pilot of the plane died and the lone passenger was taken to a local hospital. The plane crashed in a remote area near Paria Plateau.
The plane was headed to Page Municipal Airport before it crashed, the FAA said.
NTSB tweeted that the plane that crashed was a PA-28R-200 aircraft.
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) lists the PA-28R-200 as a Piper Arrow, which is designed to be a plane for pilots in training looking to get ready to transition away from trainer planes.
"The Arrow may be a good choice for a pilot with little complex aircraft experience or one who does not fly often," AOPA's website said. "It was designed to be an easy step up for pilots transitioning from a trainer to a single with retractable landing gear and controllable-pitch propeller."
Authorities have not yet released the following information:
- The identity of the pilot and the other passenger
- The events leading up to the crash
- The cause of the crash
This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.
