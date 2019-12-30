GRAND CANYON, Ariz — The National Park Service is searching for a 58-year-old man they say was last seen Dec. 22 on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

NPS says Martin Edward O'Connor of La Port, Texas, was last seen at Yavapai Lodge located on the South Rim and it's believed he was traveling alone.

O'Connor stayed at the lodge from Dec. 17 to 22.

NPS did not include a photo of O'Connor, but described him as a 5-foot-10, 145-pound white male with blue eyes and a bald head.

He is thought to be wearing Carhartt-style work clothing and a blue plaid shirt.

Rangers at the Grand Canyon ask anyone who may have seen or talked to Martin O'Connor to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

The missing person investigation is ongoing and no further information has been made available.

