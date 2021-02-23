x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Arizona

NPS: California woman found dead in Grand Canyon

The National Park Service said the woman was reported missing by a family member on Monday. Her body was recovered 300 feet below the rim on Tuesday morning.
Credit: NPS/Michael Quinn
Sunset, on this the first day of September, 2019. (Bright Angel Trail on the South Rim.) GOOD NEWS: The pipeline has been repaired and water is being pumped to both rims. Drinking water is available, once again, at all locations along Corridor Trails. DETAILS: https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/trail-closures.htm#CP_JUMP_1941213 #GrandCanyon #Arizona #GoGrand #GrandCanyon100 #100YearsOfGrand [Description: a limestone cliff in the foreground with an unpaved trail entering a tunnel in the rock. In the distance, warm sunset light falling onto peaks and cliffs within a vast canyon.] NPS/M.Quinn

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The National Park Service said a woman's body was recovered below the rim of the Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

The NPS identified the woman as Lillian Meyn, 31, of Woodside, California.  

On Monday, NPS says Meyn was reported missing by a family member and then her vehicle was located later that night on the South Rim of Grand Canyon near the Bright Angel Lodge. 

Body recovery teams were able to reach the victim Tuesday morning, who was located about 300 feet below the rim.

This is now under investigation by the National Park Service and the Coconino Medical Examiner. 

No further information has been made available. 

Related Articles