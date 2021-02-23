NPS: California woman found dead in Grand Canyon

The National Park Service said the woman was reported missing by a family member on Monday. Her body was recovered 300 feet below the rim on Tuesday morning.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The National Park Service said a woman's body was recovered below the rim of the Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

The NPS identified the woman as Lillian Meyn, 31, of Woodside, California.

On Monday, NPS says Meyn was reported missing by a family member and then her vehicle was located later that night on the South Rim of Grand Canyon near the Bright Angel Lodge.

Body recovery teams were able to reach the victim Tuesday morning, who was located about 300 feet below the rim.

This is now under investigation by the National Park Service and the Coconino Medical Examiner.