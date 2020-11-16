November recognized as Native American Heritage Month in Arizona

Gov. Ducey says the declaration recognizes the "historical, cultural and economic contributions of Native Americans and 22 tribal communities across the state."

ARIZONA, USA — In order to recognize the "historical, cultural and economic contributions of Native Americans and 22 tribal communities across the state" Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has declared November 2020 Native American Heritage Month.

“Native American communities play a critical role in the growth and prosperity of our state,” Ducey said in a statement released Monday.

“Arizona is enriched by the many diverse contributions from people all across our state, and this month, we are proud to celebrate the Native American community’s vibrant heritage, civic leadership, and history of service to our state and nation."

The declaration recognizes that tribal homelands have existed since before the United States was a county and since before Arizona entered into the union.

The declaration goes on to acknowledge "these tribal members are citizens of our great State, possess all the rights and privileges afforded by Arizona to its citizens" and the "unique challenges faced by American Indians, historically and in the present."

Arizona is home to 22 Tribal Nations and communities, including the Navajo Nation, which is the largest Native American reservation in the United States. Tribal lands make up 28% of Arizona's land base.