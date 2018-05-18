FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – A local volcanologist with the U.S. Geological Survey already had plans to head to the Big Island to check out Kilauea, but little did she know the volcano had plans to put on a rare show.

Though it’s frightening, volcanologists around the world are excited to see the explosive change coming from Kilauea.

Laszlo Kestay, director of the USGS Astrogeology Science Center, said Kilauea has been the source of slow-moving lava for the last three decades.

“… and so it’s nice to see a different type of activity going on, and it’ll prepare us for other activity in other places—maybe in thousands of years, here in Northern Arizona,” Kestay said.

The High Country’s Astrogeology Science Center has had one of its own experts in Hawaii studying the rare event for several days. Volcanologist Elise Rumpf lucked out.

“Elise had the right expertise and happened to be heading there anyway, so she’s helping out,” Kestay said.

Scientists expected it with dropping magma levels allowing ground water to enter Kilauea’s cracks. That water mixed with molten lava and created highly volatile steam.

“… that rapid production of steam causes explosions, throwing these rocks out,” Kestay said.

Kestay said Rumpf was staying busy on the Big Island using her expertise in processing data from unmanned aerial vehicles, satellites and helicopters.

“So she’s been helping to track where the lava is, how it’s moving, how thick it is and hopefully getting out in the field as well. She should be getting a chance to see it from the helicopter too,” Kestay said.

Though predicted, Kestay said it’s an exciting chance for research.

“Yes, she said it’s an exciting time and she’s learning a lot and is very busy, and that was all she had time to tell us,” Kestay said.

Geologists said one day within the next 10,000 years, we’ll likely see volcanic activity in Northern Arizona similar to what we’re seeing from Kilauea.

