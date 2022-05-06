Northern Arizona tribe extends closure prompted by pandemic

The tribe said it is making enhancements to its facilities as well as repairs that spokeswoman Abbie Fink said are needed because of the extended closure.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUPAI, Ariz. — The Havasupai Tribe deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona has extended the pandemic-prompted closure of its reservation through the 2022 tourism season, the tribe announced Friday.

The reservation renowned for its towering blue-green waterfalls has been closed to visitors since March 2020.

The tribe said it is making enhancements to its facilities as well as repairs that spokeswoman Abbie Fink said are needed because of the extended closure. The facilities include a trailhead, campground and lodge.

“We have seen our tribal lands return to their natural beauty over the last two years and are eager to share their beauty once again,” Chairman Thomas Siyuja, Sr. said in a statement released by the tribe.

Tourists with reservations through 2022, which have not already been rebooked, are being rescheduled for the same date in 2023 but no further reservations will be taken for the 2023 tourist season, the statement said.

“The Havasupai Tribe appreciates your ongoing patience and looks forward to once again welcoming tourists back to Supai,” Siyuja said.

12 News on YouTube

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.