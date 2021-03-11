Northern Arizona hit with 3.0 magnitude earthquake

The earthquake was reported around 9:24 p.m. Saturday night.

LECHEE, Ariz. — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit northern Arizona Saturday evening, officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake hit around 9:24 p.m. in LeChee, just east of Flagstaff, with a 5.0 km depth.

According to USGS, damage from an earthquake does not usually occur until the magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

Depending on where someone is located determines if a 3.0 earthquake can be felt.

If someone is near a small earthquake, it would feel like a small sharp jolt followed by a few stronger sharp shakes that passes quickly. A small earthquake far away will probably not be felt at all, but if you do feel it, it will be a subtle gentle shake or two that is easier to feel if you're still and sitting down, USGS said.

