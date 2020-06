Firefighters said that Highway 89A is closed between Bitter Springs and Fredonia as the fire is only 2% contained.

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. — The North Rim of the Grand Canyon is closed due to an ongoing wildfire that has burned 10,813 acres, the Grand Canyon National Park said.

The fire, which has been named the Magnum Fire, has closed a portion of Highway 89A, between Bitter Springs and Fredonia, firefighters said. The fire currently sits at 2% containment.

