SEDONA, Ariz. – A Sedona father said Wednesday, he first warned police about a crossing guard and her husband accused of filming sex acts with a 7-year-old girl months ago because he said his children were also victims. He said he's worried justice won’t be served for his daughters.

The nightmare his daughters told him they lived through at the hands of Marisa Claire and Matthew Dunlap weighed heavily on their father, who didn’t want to reveal his identity.

“I feel so damn guilty,” he said, adding, “I should’ve seen the signs and I should’ve known, but these people that do this are good at what they do.”

This father of three said he and his children’s mother went to high school in Sedona with Dunlap and Claire, and their families were close.

Dunlap and Claire were arrested and booked on multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor, molestation of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The anonymous father said playdates between his children and the suspects’ kids weren’t out of the ordinary.

“Whenever they would play and hangout, he would always have his kids with him as well, and so I didn’t suspect, you know, anything of that nature,” he said

That was until this father’s youngest daughter spoke up.

“She had complained to her mom about her parts hurting and stuff like that,” he said.

Dad said his daughters and niece shared with him the same terrifying details revealed in court documents.

Videos recorded in 2016 and stored on Dunlap’s iCloud showed the suspect performing sexual acts on a child using his fingers and a vibrator. Dunlap told police in an interview both he and Claire participated in these acts at least twice a week with the 7-year-old girl from October 2016 until October 2017.

Our Sedona father said that young victim was his niece, and his daughters were also inappropriately touched. But he said when he questioned Claire about it last year, “they took off, out of town the next day.”

The dad of three told 12 News he went to police in December 2017, reporting what he knew to his children’s school resource officer. He said less than a month later, he gave police a phone given to his niece by Dunlap and Claire, saying a mother who also trusted her children with the suspects had taken the phone from the girl when she suspected something wasn’t right. That woman gave the phone to the Sedona father when she heard about his suspicions and the father turned it over to police with the passcode he said he obtained from his niece.

Meanwhile, Claire got a job as a crossing guard for Esperanza Elementary in Deer Valley after leaving Sedona. School staff said she underwent a background check.

Lt. Stephanie Folie with the Sedona Police Department said the department first got the report of possible sexual misconduct by Claire and Dunlap in mid-February 2018.

Folie said it made sense Claire cleared the background check, though she and Dunlap were under investigation.

“Everybody has rights and unfortunately, until she’s proven guilty, that didn’t show up,” Lt. Foley said.

The anonymous dad told 12 News though he was glad Claire and Dunlap were arrested, he worried his daughters’ case would be forgotten.

“It almost feels as if like they’re not acknowledging what happened to my daughters just because there’s no videos or things of that nature, but in fact, something did happen to them. They’re not going to lie about that stuff. They can’t make that stuff up,” he said, adding, “no father should have to hear that, ever. I can’t unhear what they told me, and it haunts me every night.”

Lt. Foley said the case spanned Maricopa, Coconino and Yavapai Counties because of the location where evidence was obtained so far and the move made by the suspects.

Dunlap and Claire were scheduled to appear in court Friday.

© 2018 KPNX