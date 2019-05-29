Get ready to grab the fishing pole and bait this weekend, but there’s no need to get a fishing license. The annual free fishing day in Arizona is almost here.

On Saturday, June 1, Arizonans can fish on any public waters in the state without a fishing license, according to the Arizona Game & Fish Department. The free fishing day is being celebrated as part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs from June 1 to June 9.

The day allows older children and parents to cast their line for free all day, but kids under the age of 10 can fish for free all year long in Arizona.

AZGFD said bag limits and other fishing regulations are still in effect. The department is also sponsoring some free fishing day clinics and events Saturday.

- Lake Pleasant, 7-10 a.m.

- Goldwater Lake, Prescott, 8 a.m.-noon

- Dead Horse Ranch State Park, 8 a.m.-noon. Entrance fees to the state park will be waived for participating fishermen (check in at the front gate).

- Kaibab Lake, Williams, 9 a.m.- noon. You will meet near the group ramada.

- Lees Ferry. 9 a.m.-noon. You will meet at the boat launch.