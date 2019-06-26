The new appointee has Arizona ties but there's been several since the Commander in Chief took office.

You may remember President Trump's first Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who held the job for roughly 6 months, Anthony Scaramucci who had the job for less than 2 weeks and Sarah Huckabee Sanders who held the post since May of 2017 but starting July 1st, Stephanie Grisham will step into the role.

Grisham built her resume right here in Arizona, working alongside local politicians and lending a hand to colleague's looking for a break from the political world.

"I can now boast that my 4-year old daughter has been babysat by a white house press secretary," Garrett Archer said.

Archer, better known as the AZ Data Guru says this career move is something Grisham has had her eye on since they worked for Tom Horne and David Gowan.

"When we working at AG's office it was a tumultuous time, she has very thick skin already, so I think she's prepared for that," he added.

Grisham starts July 1st for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, not an easy job but Garrett thinks it's a great fit.

"She is a take no prisoners communications director, one of the fiercest people I've ever worked with," he said.

After just over a year and a half working as the communications director for the First Lady, the transition should be seamless.

"They respect her very much and she loves both of them very much, so I think the transition going to be smooth for her," he said.

As for how she'll handle the hungry media...

"She started with the campaign early I think that's probably going to work there's a trust relationship there, that some of the others didn't have," Garrett said.

Regardless of how she responds to harsh criticism and the challenges that lie ahead, her colleague is proud.

"I'm very proud of her, I think she'll do an amazing job and I think we're all better off having her there and go Stephanie," he added.