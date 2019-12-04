The Arizona Board of Regents approved new tuition and fees for Arizona's public universities Thursday for the 2019-20 year.

Arizona resident undergraduate students at Arizona State University will have an average 2.8 percent increase under a new structure that eliminates class fees in favor of a four-tiered college fee.

At Northern Arizona University, most Arizona resident undergraduate students on the tuition pledge guarantee program will see zero increase. New NAU students will see a 2.9 percent increase in tuition and mandatory fees.

Students enrolled in the University of Arizona tuition guarantee program will also see no increase. New U of A students will see a 1.8 percent increase in tuition and mandatory fees.

So basically, if you're new, you'll see an increase. If you're on that tuition guarantee, you most likely won't.

