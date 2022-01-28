New short-term rental laws go into effect for Paradise Valley homeowners

The changes are designed to minimize nuisance complaints, protect public safety, and prohibit the use of rentals for inappropriate purposes.

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz — The Paradise Valley Town Council passed a series of amendments to the town’s code Wednesday to address community concerns regarding short-term rentals.

Town officials said the changes are designed to minimize nuisance complaints, protect public health and safety, and prohibit the use of short-term rentals for inappropriate purposes.

Rentals leased out through platforms like Airbnb have caused problems in communities throughout the Valley, prompting some cities to adopt new rules intended to hold property owners accountable.

Under Paradise Valley's new amendments, it is a violation to make excessive noise from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. -- or 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the summer under certain circumstances.

In addition, town officials will make publicly available the rental owner's name and contact information, the property's physical address and phone number, and the local contact’s and emergency contact’s information. Booking information will also need to be shared with the town or owners will face a $150 fee per day.

To ensure the rental is not being used for inappropriate purposes, owners must now perform background checks on all renters to ensure there are no registered sex offenders at the property.

“After a great deal of input from the public, our Council has clearly stated that the status quo is not acceptable -- and that action was needed to put in place health and safety measures to protect our community,” Paradise Valley Town Councilmember Mark Stanton said. “These amendments restore some balance between the rights of the STRs and the rights of the community.”

