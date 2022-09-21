'There's a lot of stipulations': New motorcycle law aims to protect drivers and riders on Arizona's roads

The new law goes into effect Sep 24th.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona motorcycle riders will soon have some additional freedom while on the road.

A law signed during the last legislative session will allow riders to lane filter. That means they will be able to move between stopped cars to get in front of the traffic like at a stoplight.

It starts this upcoming Saturday and Phillip Payne a frequent rider in Scottsdale said he's grateful it's happening.

"Bikes will be able to get around more safely and take less space," Payne said.

While it sounds dangerous he believes this will prevent motorcyclists from getting hit from behind by drivers not paying attention.

"Getting rear-ended on a motorcycle is one of the scariest spots to be on a bike."

Now, this law doesn't allow what's called lane splitting. That's when you see riders cruising between lanes while cars are moving. The new law also doesn't allow riders to lane filter whenever or where ever they want.

"There's a lot of stipulations," officer Aaron Bolin with Scottsdale Police said.

Their department is trying to raise awareness about this law so drivers and motorcycle riders can both be safe.

"That idea of it being done safely is so paramount," Bolin said. "We don't want to see anybody injured, we don't want to see any property damage happening."

Lane filtering can only happen in the following conditions are met:

Cars must be safely stopped and traveling the same direction as the motorcycle.

The posted speed limit must be 45 MPH or less.

The rider can go no faster than 15 MPH between the stopped vehicles.

Officer Bolin also said the new law does not allow three-wheeled motorcycles to lane filter.

