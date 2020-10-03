KINGMAN, Ariz. — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office arrested a New Mexico man after a pursuit on Interstate 40 ended near Kingman.

According to MCSO, a concerned citizen called authorities for a welfare check on a vehicle she had seen parked for several days near milepost 20 on I-40. The woman reported seeing empty pill bottles inside the vehicle and a man hiding under a blanket.

When a deputy arrived on scene, he tried to make contact with the man but the man was extremely hostile toward the officer.

That's when the man, later identified as Adnan Ijaz, 39, put the vehicle in gear and tried to run over the deputy, according to MCSO.

The deputy was struck but not injured.

Ijaz fled and went eastbound on I-40 toward Kingman at speeds around 120 mph, MCSO said.

MCSO and the Arizona Department of Public Safety chased Ijaz and spike strips were deployed at multiple points.

The front right tire began to shred and Ijaz exited the highway at Stockton Hill Road and lost control of the vehicle. That's when he attempted to run into a DPS vehicle and an MCSO vehicle.

Ijaz would not comply with orders and a window was smashed and he was tased and taken into custody, per MCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

Ijaz, of New Mexico, is currently charged with aggravated assault of law enforcement officers and unlawful flight.

