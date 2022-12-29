New Arizona laws will go into effect in January. Here are 3 you need to know about

Some laws are causing changes in 2023. We take a look at three of them.

PHOENIX — It will be a new year on Sunday, and new Arizona laws will take effect.

12News looked at three that may impact your wallet or change what shows up on background checks.

Money

Arizona's 2.5% flat income tax will take effect on January 1, one year ahead of schedule. The law, passed in 2021, allowed early implementation if the state hit certain economic thresholds.



“So currently, Arizona’s income tax is based on a tier system. So based on how much you make, that can put you into a higher tax bracket,” Jenna Baker, with the Goldwater Institute, said. “Essentially, what this is doing, is collapsing that into a 2.5% flat tax rate that everyone pays.”



Arizona's four tax brackets will be widdled down to one.



Governor Ducey's office has promoted the plan, which they believe will save Arizonans, on average, around $300. However, most people will not see that much tax relief. Everyone's tax rate will decrease, but it benefits the wealthy the most.



For example, those in the lowest tax bracket will see their rate drop from 2.59% to 2.5%. According to the Arizona Center for Economic Progress, the lowest earners in the state may see an average yearly saving of $3.



Those in the highest tax bracket will see their rate drop from 4.5% to 2.5%.

Minimum wage

Arizona's minimum wage is going up once again.



Legislation passed in 2016 ties our minimum wage to inflation. With high inflation this year, the minimum wage is set to rise by more than a buck to $13.85.

Sealing criminal records

In Arizona, an arrest can stay on someone's criminal record even if no charges are filed.



“Your criminal record typically sticks with you forever,” Kaine Fisher, an attorney with the Rose Law Group, said, "And it impacts your ability for employment, living arrangements, and education.”



The new law allows people to seal the record from the public eye if someone was not convicted of a crime. A convicted individual can seal their record if all the requirements of their sentence are completed.



"It’s important. It’s your criminal history, and no one important to you can see it," Fisher said.



The sealing is not automatic. Impacted people will still need to petition the court to seal the records.

While the records will not appear on the typical background check, the information will still be available for entities like law enforcement.

