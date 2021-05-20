x
New law signed by Gov. Ducey will ban parking that even partially blocks sidewalks

It was already illegal to park on a sidewalk, but the bill clarifies that even partially blocking a walkway is against the law.
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation making it a crime to park a vehicle so that enough of a sidewalk is blocked to prevent someone using a wheelchair from passing. 

It was already illegal to park on a sidewalk, but the bill signed by the Republican governor on Wednesday clarifies that even partially blocking a walkway is against the law. 

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Longdon of Phoenix uses a wheelchair and sponsored the new law. 

She says blocking sidewalks even partially can force children or the disabled to have to go into the street to get around a parked vehicle.

