New law says Arizona bars, restaurants, liquor stores can sell to-go cocktails

In Arizona, you can now get to-go cocktails at restaurants, bars and liquor stores thanks to a new law.

PHOENIX — Bars, liquor stores and restaurants in Arizona can now sell cocktails to-go after Gov. Doug Ducey signed a new bill into law.

In March 2020, Ducey issued an Executive Order that allowed bars and restaurants to sell and deliver alcoholic beverages to go as eateries had to rely exclusively on to-go and delivery orders. The new law will make it permanent.

Arizona joins other states that made similar moves recently including Georgia and Missouri.

“Businesses owners have shown that offering to-go beverages can be done responsibly and safely,” Ducey said in a statement. “House Bill 2773 will make sure restaurants and bars have the opportunity to expand operations and meet the needs of their customers, especially after weathering the effects of the pandemic."

Rep. Jeff Weninger led legislation efforts.

“Restaurants, bars and liquor stores throughout the state will have the opportunity to drastically expand their operations thanks to the signing of House Bill 2773,” Arizona Restaurant Association President Steve Chucri said in a statement. “To-go cocktails will help businesses bring in revenue and attract new customers, and it will draw new restaurants and bars to our state."

Arizona Politics

Track all of our current updates with Arizona politics on our 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.