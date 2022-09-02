Skiiers rejoice! Snowbowl announces new features at terrain parks in Flagstaff

The park features jumps, rails, and custom features according to Snowbowl’s website.

Good news! Sports enthusiasts inspired by the Winter Olympics can head to Snowbowl to enjoy some new features at their terrain parks.

Snowbowl opened an updated Sunset Terrain Park for snowboarders and skiers on Friday.

The park will allow guests to try out new tricks on the slopes.

According to their website, Snowbowl says guests with “expert riding and freestyle skills” are invited to check out the Sunset Terrain Park.

Snowbowl asks guests to observe all warnings and signage at the park while using the slopes.

They also ask you to take it easy and know your limits.

Lift tickets are as low as $77 and $29 on Wednesday, February 16.

Snowbowl is located on Humphrey’s Peak in Flagstaff and receives around 260 inches of annual snowfall according to the park’s website.

