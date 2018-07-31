If you lose your job in Arizona, you'd better be ready to find a new one—fast.

The state with one of the skimpiest jobless benefits in the country will be able to yank that aid after just four weeks, under a new law taking effect Friday.

Here's what you need to know:

- Arizona ranks 47th in the country for jobless benefits, according to the U.S. Labor Department. Arizonans who've lost their job get an average $230 a week in benefits. The national average is $350 a week.

- The new law changes the definition of a so-called "suitable job" and the time a job hunter is allowed to search for that job while getting benefits.

- The new law will force unemployed Arizonans to take a "suitable job" after just four weeks of getting benefits, versus the current 26 weeks.

- The current definition of suitable job has up to a dozen criteria for what's suitable.

The new "suitable job" has one core requirement: It must pay 20 percent more than the jobless benefits being paid out.

- Under the new law, a jobless Arizonan would have to take a job that pays about $276 a week if one were offered. That's three work days at Arizona's $10.50 minimum wage.

- There is a chance the new law could be held up by the feds. Documents obtained by 12 News show federal labor officials have some questions about how the Arizona law will be enforced. A state spokeswoman says Arizona's Department of Economic Security, which oversees jobless benefits, is still working things out with the feds.

