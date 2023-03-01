New Arizona law allows some mall patrons to drink while shopping

Desert Ridge Marketplace and Tempe Marketplace have gotten licenses that allow patrons to drink alcoholic beverages while shopping.

PHOENIX — It’s shopping with a twist.

A new Arizona law will make it possible for patrons to take a cocktail or beer shopping with them in malls and retail centers.

“You’ll grab your favorite cocktail, beer, or wine, and you can stroll through designated outdoor areas,” said Katie Hauptman, marketing director for Desert Ridge Marketplace.

Beginning Jan. 12, certain retail centers and commercial centers that are at least 400,000 square feet can apply for a license to allow customers to leave bars and restaurants on their property with drinks to go.

There are restrictions, of course. Desert Ridge Marketplace and Tempe Marketplace- owned by Vestar- will be the first two malls to allow what they call “Sip and Stroll.”

“While you are watching a big game at the District Stage, you can have a beer and enjoy it with family and friends,” Hauptman said.

Shoppers at Desert Ridge seem to be on board with the new program.

“Just to have a beverage while we’re shopping, I think it would be quite enjoyable to just be able to do that while you are enjoying and taking things in and checking out all the different places around here,” said Nicole Yadlowsky, who was visiting Desert Ridge with family before heading home to Canada.

“As long as people are responsible, and I think most people out shopping are, I think it’s a great idea,” said Mickey Armstrong, another shopper at the Marketplace.

The law isn’t new, per se.

Copper Blues Live, a bar in Desert Ridge, was the test case for the program when then-Gov. Doug Ducey and the Legislature green-lit a pilot period for the program.

The pilot program only allowed for alcohol to leave Copper Blues on weekend nights. The new law gives Vestar the option to make it a permanent rule.

“Many of the same guidelines will be enforced, and we had no issues with the pilot program, so we’re really excited to kick off this new version,” said Hauptman.

So far, only Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace have acquired the necessary licenses to offer their "Sip and Stroll," but it’s not hard to imagine other large retail spaces will jump on board.

“This eventual program is so unique and innovative,” said Hauptman. “Our goal at Desert Ridge Marketplace and Tempe Marketplace is to create one-of-a-kind experiences for our guests, and so we really think this program just enhances everything that we do.”

Patrons looking to carry their drinks around the mall will first have to prove their age, be issued a wristband, and receive their drink in a specially-marked plastic cup.

