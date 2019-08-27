ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is of former record-holding speedskater Bridie Farrell discussing another new law that addresses childhood sexual abuse.

Those accused of animal abuse could now face harsher penalties in Arizona after a new law took effect Tuesday.

The law states "cruel mistreatment or killing" of a domestic animal can be a class 5 felony. A class 5 felony in Arizona is punishable by more than a year behind bars.

"Cruel mistreatment" is defined under Arizona state law as "torturing or inflicting unnecessary serious physical injury on an animal."

According to lawmakers, animal cruelty was previously a class 1 misdemeanor or class 6 felony.

Governor Doug Ducey signed HB2671 into law in May. He said at the time this legislation would strengthen punishments for animal abusers.

"Animal cruelty is despicable — and Arizona will not tolerate it," Ducey wrote in a Facebook post.

RELATED: Arizona Humane Society treating German Shepherd mix, 3 puppies after owner's arrest for animal abuse

RELATED: Phoenix woman faces animal abuse charges after 15 dead and living dogs removed from home