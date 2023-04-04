There's a push to legalize a specific psychedelic for medical research out of the Arizona legislature

Psilocybin is found in magic mushrooms. HB 2486 aims to give $30 million to research psilocybin’s effects on medical conditions like depression, anxiety and others.

PHOENIX — There’s a new push to legalize a specific psychedelic out of the Arizona legislature. If fully approved, bipartisan HB 2486 would open doors to funding and research for the use of a psychedelic mushroom called psylocibin, in certain medical settings.

Daytryp Health and Wellness out of Phoenix does ketamine assisted therapy now. It's another form of using psychedelics to help with conditions like PTSD and anxiety.

David Romanelli is a Daytryp patient who startedoing ketamine therapy after his young daughter was diagnosed with leukemia. The diagnosis, forcing his life to take a tough turn.

“It was very traumatic as it would be for any parent," Romanelli said. "I was always stressed, worried, any little thing was a trigger.”

The triggers, ultimately led him to Ketamine psychedelic therapy.

“Kind of disrupts the stories in your head, the worries you endure every day," Romanelli said. "Kind of lifts the burden and allowed me to just press reset.”

Daytryp medical director, Ajona Olsen, said the Ketamine assisted therapy lasts about three hours with a guide there for support.

“Opportunity with the neuroplasticity that the medication gives to allow for these new neuropathways, these new behaviors you want to start," Olsen said.

Olsen said they’ve seen so much success with Ketamine therapy, they hope to become a psilocybin research site at the center of the bipartisan bill out of the Arizona State Capitol.

“There's a lot of research being done on it already, but let’s do it here in Arizona as well," Olsen said.

Jeff Toppel, a local attorney, said the research would be regulated through the federal government, and the bill would just provide the funding.

"In this early stage, and again at this point it's just research, but the thought is it's really going to be limited to these groups that need it and there won't be a concern for more widespread use," Toppel said.

The House Military Affairs and Public Safety Committee approved the bill unanimously 15 to zero, as it makes its way through the legislature.

"Not only was that extraordinary, that result, but in voting on the bill several of the representatives were emphatic about their support for this bill," Toppel said.

If passed, the bill aims to focus psilocybin research on veterans, first responders, frontline health care workers and people from underserved communities.

Daytryp's medical director said when patients use psylocibin, their journey is longer than when on Ketamine. The time period ramps up to between four and eight hours.

