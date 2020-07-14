New 911 calls, DPS radio traffic released in death of Dion Johnson

New calls and information give more details into what happened in the moments before Dion Johnson's death.

PHOENIX — Newly released 911 calls and radio traffic give more information into the death of a man after a traffic stop in Phoenix in May.

Dion Johnson died in the officer-involved shooting. The Department of Public Safety released a 911 call from a woman driving by, the DPS radio traffic, a dispatch log, and the record of the officer who shot Johnson Monday. The audio can be heard here.

Last week, DPS released the name of the trooper involved, George Cervantes.

Cervantes is a 15-year veteran of DPS and is on administrative leave.

The new radio traffic is a conversation between a trooper and dispatch as he comes upon Johnson's car.

"Shots fired! Shots fired" the trooper is heard shouting on the call.

The 911 caller expressed concern that a trooper's motorcycle was in the lane of traffic. She said he was having trouble with the driver and asked if he had backup coming. Dispatch confirmed that seven units were en route.

The dispatch log shows the incident starting at 5:36 a.m. The "shots fired" report was at 5:38 a.m. At 5:40 a.m., a reporting party noted that the officer was having "difficulty with a passenger."

Cervantes' employee history includes a 2013 letter of reprimand and unpaid leave for "conduct adverse to the department or employee" and misuse of state property." He was also cited several times for "inefficiency," documents show.

The case is being investigated by the Phoenix Police Department, who turned over their findings to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office last week.

The trooper reportedly found Johnson passed out drunk in his parked car, blocking part of the road near Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard on May 25, according to police.

When the trooper went to arrest Johnson, police say Johnson reached through the window and grabbed at the trooper and his gun, which ultimately led to the trooper shooting Johnson.

Police say the DPS trooper removed a gun he saw in the car.

The Maricopa County Attorney was working to determine if charges would be brought against Cervantes.

DPS troopers do not have body-worn cameras.

This video from an Arizona Department of Transportation feed recorded by another news outlet appears to show Johnson on the ground, restrained and moving after he was shot.

Then the video appears to show a trooper trying to apply aid while an ambulance stages nearby for at least two minutes.