COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Cottonwood police took to social media to denounce a recent post claiming drug paraphernalia was found in an area park.

Police say there is a post going around online that displays a picture of five syringes and what looks like a blown-up balloon laying in a grassy dirt area.

The text with the picture reads, "PSA: This was found at Riverfront park by City employees and is reportedly heroine, often laced with fentanyl, which is highly deadly! Watch your kiddos at the park people and be aware of your surroundings! Thank God they found it, not a child!"

Officers followed up on the report and determined it was a hoax, according to the Cottonwood Police Department's Facebook page.

"The contents in the balloon were beans and the needles were clean," the post read.

Now, police are looking for the person or people responsible. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them at (928) 649-1397.