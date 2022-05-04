Phoenix offers $2,500 incentive for lifeguard jobs

The City said it is urgently hiring lifeguards for the pool season, and currently needs hundreds of lifeguards in order to safely open all of the city’s pools.

PHOENIX — If you’re looking for a place to swim and cool off in Phoenix during the summer, your choices may be limited.

The City of Phoenix said nearly half of the public pools in Phoenix may not open this summer because of a shortage of lifeguards.

Currently, Phoenix needs to hire more than 400 lifeguards to open the city’s 29 public pools for this summer. At this time, only 14 of the 29 pools are set to open this year.

“If we cannot hire the number of lifeguards we need, we cannot open all 29 pools and that means less people will have access to a pool where they can cool off and less children will learn to swim,” said Aquatics Director Becky Hulett.

The city is offering a $2,500 incentive to join to become a certified lifeguard.

“This is a serious job that's crucial to child safety. Lifeguards save the lives of hundreds of children and are also responsible for thousands of swim lessons every summer," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “This incentive is an investment in child safety in the immediate and long term, likely saving lives directly and indirectly."

The following pools will be open this summer: Coronado, Cortez, Deer Valley, El Prado, Encanto, Harmon, Hermoso, Maryvale, Paradise Valley, Pecos, Perry, Roosevelt, Starlight, and Sunnyslope. You can find a pool near you here.

Opening day for the City's 14 pools is May 28, and will be open during the following 2022 dates:

May 28-30 (Memorial Day weekend)

June 4 - July 31

City officials said lifeguard applicants must be at least 15 years old. If you're interested in applying, you can do so here.

