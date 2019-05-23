Texas company Blount Fine Food is recalling 6,690 pounds of chicken tortilla soup because the chicken product may be contaminated with plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

According to a release from the USDA, the chicken tortilla soup items were produced on April 26 and shipped to distribution centers and retail locations in Arizona, Florida, and Georgia.

The product being recalled:

• Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup

• 16-oz. plastic bowls

• A “Use By date” of 07/05/2019

• Lot codes 042619-3V or 042619-4V printed on the bottom of the container

The USDA said the recall only impacts Panera Bread at Home products and not products sold at Panera Bread restaurants.

USDA said the problem was discovered when the FSIS was notified of consumer complaints.

According to a release, there has been no confirmed reports of "adverse reactions" due to eating the recall products.

USDA said if these products are in your refrigerators or freezers they should be thrown away or return to the place of purchase.