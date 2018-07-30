Arizona is deploying hundreds of firefighters to California to help battle massive wildfires burning the state, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said in a release.

According to the department, as of Monday, 75 engines and 375 fire personnel are in California. The department said they're tasked with "various assignments."

The department writes:

"A majority of those crews will be directly assigned to the Carr and Ferguson Fires. Others will provide local fire department station coverage, some will be assigned as initial attack resources for new fire starts, and others will preposition in anticipation of the next round of lightning forecasted for California."

The deadly, almost 100,000-acre Carr Fire, burning in California's Shasta County, has claimed the lives of at least six people and forced the evacuation of over 30,000 residents.

The Ferguson Fire, which is burning near Yosemite, is almost 57,000 acres. That fire is 30 percent contained, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said. Two firefighters have died combating that fire.

