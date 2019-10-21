The Navajo County Sheriffs Office arrested a high school teacher for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

NCSO said they were made aware of the allegations against Melinda Porter, 36, a teacher at Mogollon High School.

After a six-week investigation, the teacher was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.

Porter faces three counts of furnishing harmful items to a minor, one count of aggravated assault on a minor and one count of kidnapping.

This is a developing story, we’ll update with new information as it becomes available.

OTHER RELATED STORIES:

• Former Phoenix middle school teacher's aide accused of sending nude photos, videos to student

• Is there equal justice for teachers found guilty of sexual misconduct with a student?

• Equal Justice: How Brittany Zamora's sentence compares to other school employees found guilty of sex crimes