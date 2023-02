Navy SEAL dies after parachuting incident in Arizona

Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael Ernst died on Sunday following a parachuting accident in Arizona.

MARANA, Ariz. — A decorated Navy SEAL died earlier this week from injuries sustained in a parachuting accident in Arizona.

Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael Ernst died on Feb. 19 during a training exercise, according to the Navy SEAL Foundation.

"As you can imagine, Mike's wife, two children (ages 5 and almost 3), and the NSW community are devastated by this loss. The NSF team has been working with the Command to support everyone's needs," the foundation wrote in a statement.

Ernst enlisted in the Navy in 2009 and was awarded the Silver Star, according to CNN.

A report from WTKR states that Ernst was based out of the Virginia area and had been assigned to the East Coast Special Warfare Unit in Hampton Roads. The U.S. Navy is investigating the circumstances surrounding Ernst's death, according to WTKR.

