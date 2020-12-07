Navarro Fire burns 1,100 acres on San Xavier Indian Reservation

The fire is 14 miles west of Sahuarita, officials said.

SAHUARITA, Ariz. — Firefighters are attempting to extinguish a wildfire burning on the San Xavier Indian Reservation south of Tucson, Arizona State Forestry said in a tweet.

The wildfire, named the Navarro Fire for the nearby Navarro Ranch, has burned around 1,100 acres as of Sunday morning, the agency said. The fire is burning 14 miles west of Sahuarita.

There is no information posted yet on what percentage of the fire is contained, if any.

Fire crews were not able to begin fighting the fire after it was ignited by lightning on Saturday night due to poor access and extreme fire behavior, authorities said. Crews were reportedly able to access the fire Sunday morning.

#NavarroFire, est. 1,100 acres. Fire started by lightning Sat night, 14 mi. W. of #Sahuarita, by Navarro Ranch. For safety reasons; poor access & extreme fire behavior, crews monitored last pm & accessed this am. Fire moving to NE in heavy veg. #AZForestry #AZFire @PimaSheriff pic.twitter.com/fBGAJG5vtk — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 12, 2020