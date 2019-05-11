NAVAJO, Ariz. — The Navajo Nations mourns the loss of Navajo Police Sergeant Lamar Martin, who passed away Monday morning, a press release from the president of the Nation said.

Sergeant Lamar Martin died after a medical event which occurred on Oct. 9, the press release said.

Sergeant Martin served the Navajo Police Department for 22 years.

As a veteran, he was honored by the U.S. Marine Corps and New Mexico Army National Guard in 2004 and 2009.

“The memory and honor of Police Sergeant Lamar Martin will live on in our hearts forever. On behalf of the Navajo Nation, we offer our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and colleagues,” said President Jonathan Nez.

“Our police force has lost a truly honorable and distinguished person. Please take comfort in knowing that your loved one is now in the hands of our Creator,” said Vice President Lizer.

Details on his memorial services have not been announced.