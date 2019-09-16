WINSLOW, Ariz — A man was arrested on charges of animal cruelty after investigators found dead and emaciated horses on his property, according to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was called to help the Department of Agriculture with a report of cruelty to horses in the Winslow area on Saturday.

The deputy checking the property found four dead horses and nine other horses that looked underfed.

A horse found on Kinlecheenie's property.

The horses’ owner, Paul Kinlecheenie, was arrested on four felony counts of animal cruelty and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, the sheriff’s office said.

The horses are in the care of a neighbor until the Department of Agriculture can pick up the horses sometime this week.

Another thin horse found on Kinlecheenie's property.

