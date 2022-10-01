NAU student trying to find owner of special fingerprint necklace found on Arizona dock more than a decade ago

Jordan Curtis said she found a necklace on a dock in Arizona back around 2010. Now she’s trying to get the special piece of jewelry back to its original owner.

ARIZONA, USA — Jewelry is meant to make a statement. But one necklace is sending a Northern Arizona University student searching for answers in a mystery she's been hanging onto for more than a decade.

Jordan Curtis remembers a lot of lake trips with her family growing up. They lived in Gilbert and would often take trips to Saguaro and Canyon Lakes to ride on the family's boat. But one trip around 2010 stands out in particular.

"I was around 9 or 10 years old," Jordan said. "And we were pulling the boat out. I was on the boat ramp. And that’s where I found the necklace lying there."

She found a necklace with what appeared to be a special finger or thumbprint, etched with the name John and a birth and death date 1952 - 2007.

"There was no one around and I picked it up," Jordan said. "I’ve held onto it. There wasn’t much I could do about it at the time."

Jordan remembered having a flip phone and back then, social media wasn't what it is today. She wasn't sure how to find the rightful owner. Plus, her family moved across the country to North Carolina soon after - and the necklace moved with her.

"It would be wrong if I got rid of it, threw it away," she explained. "Even as a kid I just put it in my jewelry box and I always had it."

And there it sat, out of sight, out of mind. Until Jordan, now 21, looked at it again in her jewelry box.

Back in Arizona for another semester at NAU, she figured now’s the time to make some waves.

She posted pictures of the necklace on social media. She included all the details she could remember: sometime around 2010 at either Saguaro or Canyon Lakes.

"I always wonder about it and I don’t know its story," she said. "Who is John? And I’m sure family members were devastated to lose it."

So far, her post on social media’s been shared more than 2,000 times and counting. Some people have started sleuthing for answers while others offered up names of companies that make fingerprint necklaces.

"People are actually searching and going through obituaries," Jordan said. "Using the years. Because it’s only John. We don’t have a last name."

Her hope is for the post to reach somebody who might be able to put their finger on who the necklace belongs to.

If you know anything about the owner or family connected to this necklace, you can send Jordan an email at leighcurtis2000@gmail.com. Put "missing necklace" as the subject line.



