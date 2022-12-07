NAU schedules memorial service for professor who died in Mexico

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona University will hold a memorial service Saturday for the professor who died in a kayaking incident during the recent Thanksgiving holiday break.
Yeon-Su Kim, who was the director of the university's School of Forestry, and her husband Corey Allen went missing during a kayaking trip in Mexico. Kim's body was discovered a couple of days later.
The couple's family called off the search for Corey Allen last week after his kayak was found abandoned.
Kim's colleagues have described her as an "amazingly nice, warm" educator who was a passionate advocate for bringing underrepresented groups into the forestry field.
NAU will honor the couple this Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Cline Library Assembly Hall. The service will also be streamed virtually and can be watched through a Zoom link located here.
