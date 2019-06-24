A native and endangered fish species might just be the secret to protecting Arizonans from mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile and Zika viruses.

Pinal County received nearly 200 Gila topminnow a small fish with a short lifespan which spends most of its time near the surface of the water. According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the topminnow was once the "most abundant fish species in the Gila River basin" spanning from New Mexico to central and western Arizona.

The fish will be released into urban water sources, like abandoned green pools, fountains and backyard ponds where it's expected to feed on mosquito larvae. The Gila topminnow was previously used with success in Pima County, according to AZGFD.

“This endangered species has proven itself as a solid contender in the battle against mosquito larvae in Pima County and we are now pleased to partner with neighboring Pinal County on this highly effective project,” Ross Timmons, AZGFD’s project coordinator, said in a release. “Standing waters of any type are prime breeding habitat for mosquitoes, and that can pose a serious public health threat.”

AZGFD said the Gila topminnow has proven to be just as effective at targeting mosquito larvae as the mosquitofish, which is not native to Arizona and have "unintended consequences for native fish and their ecosystems when they escape confinement."

The Gila topminnow was listed as an endangered species in 1967, according to AZGFD.