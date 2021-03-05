Nationwide chlorine shortage could impact pool season in Arizona

It is going to be a little tougher to keep the pools clean with a nationwide chlorine shortage.

GILBERT, Ariz. — You can already feel those triple digits coming around the corner – for many in Arizona that means jumping into the pool to cool off.

Except it is going to be a little tougher to keep the pools clean with a nationwide chlorine shortage.

“A pretty good shortage that started last year. It’s getting worse at this point in time,” said Mike Jasper who owns Jasper’s Pool Supply in Gilbert and San Tan with his sons.

It is all because one of the plants that produces the chlorine tablets burned down last year.

“That plant produced approximately 45% of the nation’s chlorine,” said Jasper.

Jasper says their inventory of chlorine is holding steady.

“We bought a lot of chlorine where we still have some but their seeing shortages all over the valley,” said Jasper.

Which means you may have to shop around for supplies this pool season and the prices can go up with the demand.

Jasper offers some tips to avoid a green pool due to the short supply: