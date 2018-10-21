COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Around 2:14 p.m. on Sunday, a tornado touched down 14 miles northwest of Winslow, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado touched down near Rimmy Jims and was moving east at 15 miles per hour.

A tornado warning was in effect until 2:30 p.m., but the tornado quickly dissipated, according to the NWS.

This video of the tornado seen from the highway in Two Guns was taken around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday (credit: Breanna Knaresboro).

This video was taken past Two Guns near Meteor Crater Road around 2 p.m. on Sunday (credit: Randi Nicole White).

The NWS says it was seen by Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and trained weather watchers.

According to NWS, there was flying debris, which could cause mobile homes to be damaged or destroyed and damage to roofs, windows and vehicles is expected. Tree damage is also expected.

Impacted areas include Rimmy Jims and Interstate 40 between mile markers 234 and 236.

"Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris," the NWS says.

We are working to gather more information and looking for photo or video of the tornado and possible damage.

